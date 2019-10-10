Democratic presidential hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren on Thursday released plans aimed at bolstering the rights of LGBTQ Americans.

The candidates’ plans, which include many of the same elements, both call for passing federal legislation to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or identity and restoring other federal protections.

Mr. Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Ms. Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, want to ban foster care and adoption agencies that receive federal funding from discriminating based on sexual orientation or gender identity, end the Trump administration’s proposed ban on transgender people serving in the military, and end gay “conversion therapy” nationwide.

Both candidates also want to end the federal rule that bans gay and bisexual men from donating blood.

They would also bolster investments into researching a cure for HIV and devote federal resources to combating discrimination against transgender women of color in particular.

Mr. Buttigieg, who is openly gay, would also update the U.S. passport program to include a third, non-binary gender option, “X,” for new U.S. passports, following what some states have done on driver’s licenses.

Ms. Warren included a similar pledge to make it easier for transgender Americans to change their birth certificates and passports and said she supports a third gender marker to recognize “non-binary” Americans.

The candidates released their plans as they and other Democratic presidential contenders are set to participate in a town hall devoted to LGBTQ issues on Thursday in California.

The U.S. Supreme Court also heard arguments earlier this week on whether the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBTQ employees from discrimination in the workplace.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.