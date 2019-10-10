House Democrats on Thursday subpoenaed Energy Secretary Rick Perry for Ukraine-related documents as part of their expanding impeachment inquiry.

Chairs of the House’s intelligence, foreign affairs and oversight committees said Mr. Perry has until Oct. 18 to comply.

“Recently, public reports have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the President’s stark message to the Ukrainian President,” they wrote. “These reports have also raised significant questions about your efforts to press Ukrainian officials to change the management structure at a Ukrainian state-owned energy company to benefit individuals involved with [President Trump’s lawyer Rudolph] Giuliani’s push to get Ukrainian officials to interfere in our 2020 election.”

The allegations that Mr. Trump and Mr. Giuliani attempted to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden’s family ahead of the upcoming election are at the center of the Democrats’ impeachment push.

Earlier Thursday, House Democrats also subpoenaed Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

