Ryan D. McCarthy will be formally sworn in as the new secretary of the Army Thursday at the Pentagon, officials said.

Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper will host the swearing-in ceremony at 4 p.m. at the steps of the Pentagon Mall entrance.

Mr. McCarthy was confirmed by the Senate as undersecretary of the Army in August 2017 and served as acting secretary until Nov. 16, 2017, when Mr. Esper was appointed to that position. He previously served as a special assistant to former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates during the Bush and Obama administrations.

Before returning to government service, Mr. McCarthy worked for Lockheed Martin on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

A graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, Mr. McCarthy spent about five years in the Army with the 75th Ranger Regiment and saw combat in Afghanistan.

