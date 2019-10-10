STERLING, Neb. (AP) - A 15-year-old southeastern Nebraska boy has been arrested after being accused of making a school threat last month that school officials didn’t initially report to authorities.

Lincoln television station KLKN says the boy reportedly threatened to shoot a Sterling High School classmate and showed others a hit list of students. The girl who says she was threatened immediately reported it to school officials. She says the school responded by putting her and the arrested student in a room together and asking the boy if he had access to weapons. She says when the boy said he didn’t, the school declared the matter resolved.

The girl’s parents say they only learned of the incident when the sheriff came to their house this week after other students reported it.

County Attorney Richard Smith said Thursday in a statement that the school district is cooperating, but initial reports of the threat were made by the public. The boy was arrested Wednesday.

The school says in a written statement that it conducted its own investigation and didn’t find “that a credible threat existed.”

Sterling is about 30 miles southeast of Lincoln.

___

Information from: KLKN-TV, http://www.klkntv.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.