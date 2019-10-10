HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - The trial has been delayed for a man accused of killing a woman and tossing parts of her dismembered body into a West Virginia river.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports Argie Lee Jeffers Sr.’s trial had been set to start Tuesday but was indefinitely delayed because a key police witness is on leave. A new trial date may be set next month.

Jeffers was charged with murder and concealment of a deceased human body in February 2018, months after pieces of Carrie Sowards were found in the Guyandotte River. A criminal complaint says his home had evidence of a major “bloodletting incident.”

Jeffers‘ grandson, Argie Jeremy Jeffers , told police he’d been asked to dispose of buckets containing body parts that police said were consistent with those missing from Sowards’ recovered body.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.