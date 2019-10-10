President Trump sounded optimistic about the first day of U.S.-China trade talks Thursday, as a delegation from Beijing visits Washington in pursuit of an elusive deal.

“We had a very, very good negotiation with China, but they’re basically wrapping it up and we’re going to see them tomorrow,” Mr. Trump told White House reporters.

The U.S. and China have traded tit-for-tat tariffs on each other’s goods, rattling investors, importers and retailers and threatening to hike the cost of consumer goods.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are meeting with a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He.

They will resume talks on Friday.

“It’s going very well,” Mr. Trump said.

Last week, Mr. Trump suggested China should look into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter even as House Democrats pursue impeachment based on Mr. Trump’s push to get Ukraine officials to probe the Bidens’ business ties and official actions.

The president on Thursday said China can do what it wants.

“China has to do whatever they want. If they want to look into something they look into it,” Mr. Trump said. “That’s up to China.”

