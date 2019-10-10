Two Florida businessmen who were key players in Rudolph W. Giuliani’s quest to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joseph R. Biden were arrested late Wednesday on campaign finance charges.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman introduced Mr. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, to a Ukrainian prosecutor to target Mr. Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, and his son Hunter.

The charges against the pair, who were born in Ukraine but now live in Florida, appear to be unrelated to their Ukraine activities.

The prosecutors say the two men allegedly funneled foreign money to political campaigns. Charges against them include conspiracy and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission.

Both men have donated heavily to Republican campaigns. In May 2018, they gave $325,000 to a political action committee supporting the president, according to Federal Election Commission data.

They are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.