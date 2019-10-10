Impeachment drama on Capitol Hill provides a convenient and endless supply of content for a biased news media. It’s getting extreme. Anchors, correspondents and journalists are chiming in, so much so that Newsbusters.org is now tracking the more outrageous comments.

“NBC’s Chuck Todd decreed a ‘National nightmare is upon us.’ CNN host Don Lemon and former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather proclaimed that Donald Trump has ‘Out-Nixoned Nixon,’” writes analyst Geoffrey Dickens, who is now charting the “more insane reactions in the media” for the conservative press watchdog.

Lawmakers are also bandying around caustic commentary about impeachment, and it too is moving the needle on the political melodrama meter. Voters, however, are tired of it all, and they have a message for Congress, summed up in four words: Get back to work. Pollster Scott Rasmussen reveals all.

“At this point in time, 65% of voters believe Congress is spending more time focused on impeachment rather than issues such as health care and the economy. Fifteen percent disagree and 20% are not sure. However, 62% believe Congress should be more focused on the other issues. Twenty-seven percent disagree and want the focus on impeachment, 11% are not sure,” Mr. Rasmussen says, referring to a ScottRasmussen.com/HarrisX poll of 1,004 voters conducted Oct. 8-9.

And by the way, the economy is still a happy place for voters.

“Finally, 50% of adults now rate the economy as good or excellent,” the pollster says.

On a vaguely related note: Lest we forget the impeachment matter has been called “a witch hunt,” among other things. With that in mind, The Federalist offers a new essay titled “6 Ways the Salem Witch Trials Were Fairer Than Democrats’ Impeachment Inquiry,” written by contributor and lawyer Adam Mill.

“Witches in 1692 knew exactly what law they stood accused of violating because New England witch hunters respected due process more than Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi do,” Mr. Mill observes.

CIVILITY: RONNA STAYS OUT OF IT

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is staying out of the bristling warfare between President Trump and her uncle, Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican.

Mr. Romney has recently been deemed the leader of the “Republican Resistance” against Mr. Trump by several media organizations who say he could unify those GOPers who do not agree with the president.

Lest we forget, Mrs. McDaniel was born Ronna Romney, to Mitt’s older brother. She is simply stepping aside when it comes to Trump vs. Romney.

“They might not be sending each other Christmas cards this year. There’s no lost love between them,” Mrs. McDaniel tells Fox News.

“They’re able to discuss these situations with each other. They’re grown men. I’m not going to get in the middle. They are perfectly capable of conveying what they think to each other,” she continues, adding that she has not spoken to “Uncle Mitt” since the disagreement between him and the president erupted.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Bluffpeachment.”

Here’s a handy new term coined by American Thinker columnist Gary Gindler, who has this to say about impeaching President Trump.

“The current situation in Washington is, in the language of poker, a bluff. The Democrats are bluffing; they have only weak cards in their hand. They actually have nothing against Trump. That’s all they have ever had. As it is known, impeachment is simply a vote of no confidence,” Mr. Gindler writes.

NEVER A DULL MOMENT

Longtime protester “peace mom” Cindy Sheehan has reemerged on public radar. Ms. Sheehan spent years protesting President George W. Bush and his administration after her son, Army Specialist Casey Sheehan, was killed in 2004 while serving in the Iraq War. Ms. Sheehan will be in the nation’s capital all weekend with similar messages.

During her time in town, she will lead an “unpermitted” march on the White House — a march, she says, “through the seat of violent imperial power to rage against the institutions, people, and corporate power that make the wars and other oppressions possible.”

Her group will stop in six locations in Washington, including the White House, where they will “rage against Republicans” and The Washington Post, where they will “rage against propaganda, the 1% and Amazon.”

Her efforts have the blessing of such groups as CodePink, the Answer Coalition and the Libertarian Party of D.C. Ms. Sheehan is also staging an “Anti-imperialism Revolutionary Summit” at a church; find their message at MarchOnPentagon.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 70% of U.S. adults go to the polls because “elections have consequences”; 70% of Republicans, 74% of independents and 71% of Democrats agree.

• 53% overall are confident that presidential elections are “open and fair”; 72% of Republicans, 55% of independents and 39% of Democrats agree.

• 46% overall have confidence in the “wisdom of the American people” on Election Day; 54% of Republicans, 45% of independents and 43% of Democrats agree.

• 44% overall think elections are rigged in favor of “the rich and powerful”; 28% of Republicans, 50% of independents and 53% of Democrats agree.

• 31% are confident the government protects elections from foreign interference; 54% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

• 12% overall don’t vote because elections don’t bring “real change” in daily life; 8% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

Source: A C-SPAN/Ipsos poll of 1,039 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 23-30 and released Thursday.

