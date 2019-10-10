BALTIMORE (AP) - A Maryland woman has admitted to trying to hide her fraudster husband’s cash during a federal investigation into his Ponzi scheme that stole hundreds of millions of dollars.

News outlets report 30-year-old Amanda Merrill made the admission Wednesday when pleading to conspiring to remove property and obstruct justice.

Fifty-three-year-old Kevin Merrill, of Towson, was convicted this spring of fraud and conspiracy in a wide-reaching investment scheme that stole from people as far as Singapore. Prosecutors have said the Ponzi scheme is one of the largest Maryland has seen.

Prosecutors said she was about to visit her jailed husband last year when guards found a note on him instructing her to drink the “good wine,” stash cash and hide and sell his valuables.

Amanda Merrill’s sentencing is set for January.

