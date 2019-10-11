TOKYO (AP) - Japanese media say a man arrested on suspicion of stalking a female pop idol had looked at reflections of her pupils in photos she shared on social media and used Google Street View to find where she lived.

Tokyo police declined comment on the specifics of the investigation but confirmed that 26-year-old Hibiki Sato was arrested Sept. 17 on suspicion of indecent behavior in connection with stalking and causing injuries to the 20-year-old woman. The police report says Sato was her “avid fan.”

Public broadcaster NHK reported this week that pupil images were used to identify the train station the woman frequented, and Sato looked at other images she shared, such as her apartment, to figure out where she lived.

Police say he groped her near her place.

