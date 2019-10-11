ALOHA, Ore. (AP) - A woman whose car was rear-ended discovered that the offending driver was her husband, police say, when she noticed a front bumper bearing his license plate at the scene after he drove away.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police arrested the husband, Adan Perez Martinez, on suspicion of injury hit-and-run, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of assault and probation violation. Court documents indicate that he has only been charged with possession of meth.

On Wednesday around 4 a.m., a woman called police to report that someone had rear-ended her vehicle while she was driving west near Aloha.

The woman told police that she recognized the license plate as belonging to her husband.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian van Kleef says it’s not clear if Martinez intentionally hit her car.

He told police that he blacked out and had no memory of the incident.

