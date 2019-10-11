President Trump announced his intention Friday to nominate Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan as the next U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Mr. Sullivan, who served as acting secretary of state after Rex W. Tillerson’s departure last year, would replace Jon Huntsman, who left the post last week. He is currently the second-ranking official at the department under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

A graduate of Columbia University law school, Mr. Sullivan also has served in senior posts in the Commerce Department, the Pentagon and the Justice Department. He has two decades of experience in private law practice.

He also served as a law clerk for former Supreme Court Justice David Souter.

