Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren went viral online Thursday for her hypothetical response to someone who doesn’t agree with gay marriage.

During a CNN town hall focused on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues, the Massachusetts Democrat was asked what she would say to someone on the campaign trail who told her: “I’m old fashioned and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.”

“Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that, and I’m going to say, ‘Then just marry one woman. I’m cool with that,’ Ms. Warren said.

After letting the crowd laugh and applaud, she added, “Assuming you can find one,” which drew an even bigger response from the audience.

Ms. Warren has been steadily rising in Democratic polls over the last few months and has begun challenging Vice President Joseph R. Biden on his front-runner status.

While many praised Ms. Warren’s performance, Mr. Biden was heavily criticized for an odd reference to gay bathhouses while being asked about racial disparities in health care, including HIV.

“We talked about this in San Francisco, it was all about, you know gay bathhouses. It’s all about round the clock sex, it’s all … c’mon man!” he said.

