DENVER (AP) - Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg plans to join a climate strike in Denver on Friday.

The event starting at noon near the state Capitol will include a panel of youth activists and end with a die-in which organizers say will symbolize the millions of people facing danger and death because of climate change.

Thunberg has staged weekly “Fridays for Future” demonstrations for a year to protest faster action against climate change. Those have inspired students around the world to skip classes on Friday to demonstrate as well.

The 16-year-old traveled to the U.S. in August on a sailboat to promote her climate change campaign. She garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations.

