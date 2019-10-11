Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a 10-point lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination as the two candidates gain ground on the rest of the field, according to polling released on Thursday.

Mr. Biden had the support of 32% of Democratic primary voters, and was followed by Ms. Warren of Massachusetts at 22% and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 17%, according to the Fox News poll.

Mr. Biden picked up 3 points of support compared to last month, while Ms. Warren gained 6 points, and Mr. Sanders dropped a point.

The survey comes as Ms. Warren has gained on Mr. Biden in other recent polling. She had temporarily surpassed him in the Real Clear Politics average of public polling on the race.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California was next at 5%, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 4%, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas at 3%, and Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 2% apiece.

The survey also showed that Mr. Biden and Ms. Warren had identical 10-point, 50% to 40% leads over President Trump in hypothetical match-ups.

Mr. Sanders led Mr. Trump by 9 points, 49% to 40%, in a head-to-head match-up.

“If Warren continues to poll as strongly against Trump as the former vice president, it makes it increasingly difficult for the Biden team to keep making the argument he is the most electable candidate,” said Democratic pollster Chris Anderson.

The president on Thursday had already criticized Fox News polling after other results from the survey showed a majority of voters overall support impeaching Mr. Trump and removing him from office amid allegations that he improperly pressured the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on Mr. Biden.

“Whoever their Pollster is, they suck,” the president said on Twitter.

The survey of 1,003 registered voters was taken from Oct. 6-8 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. The subsample of 484 Democratic primary voters has a margin of error of 4.5 points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.