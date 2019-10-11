A federal judge on Friday blocked President Trump’s new rules requiring immigrants to prove they can support themselves, calling the administration’s plans “simply offensive.”

Judge George B. Daniels, a Clinton appointee to the federal court in New York, said not only did Homeland Security cut too many procedural corners in issuing the new policy, but he said it appears to violate immigration law itself.

He issued an injunction blocking the policy, which would have given the government the power to reject immigration applications from someone who was deemed to have used too many social safety net programs or otherwise was likely to end up on the public dole.

Judge Daniels was particularly dismayed by one of the new tests for English proficiency, which studies have shown is a good yardstick for someone’s ability to succeed.

“The United States of America has no official language,” he scolded. “Many, of not most, immigrants who arrived at these shores did not speak English. It is simply offensive to contend that English proficiency is a valid predictor of self-sufficiency.”

