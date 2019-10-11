Sen. Lindsey Graham reasoned Friday that former congressman Trey Gowdy will make a good addition to President Trump’s team of attorneys assuming his legal advice is not ignored.

“He brings a lot. He understands the Congress. He’s a smart lawyer, but it won’t matter if the president won’t listen to him,” Mr. Graham said about Mr. Gowdy on Fox Nation.

Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, made the remark during an interview conducted on the heels of Mr. Trump confirming the addition of Mr. Gowdy to his legal team amid facing mounting challenges related to the impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats in the House of Representatives last month.

Mr. Gowdy, a former prosecutor, served four terms representing South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District. He decided not to seek a fifth in 2018 and started a job with Fox News in January.

Fox News announced Thursday that Mr. Gowdy had been terminated from the network and would no longer be working as a contributor. Mr. Trump told reporters later in the day that Mr. Gowdy would be joining his legal team, confirming reporting from earlier in the week, but he added that “lobbying rules and regulations” would prevent him for start for another couple months.

Democrats initiated impeachment proceedings last month amid revelations involving a July phone call between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Pat A. Cipollone, a lawyer for Mr. Trump, told Democrats leading the probe Tuesday that the president will not cooperate with their investigation, setting the stage for a likely high-stakes legal battle.

