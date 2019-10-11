LAWTON, Okla. (AP) - Police in southwestern Oklahoma say a woman who was stabbed has died from her injuries and that a man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Lawton police said Friday that 58-year-old Verlene Murphy died from stab wounds she suffered about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. Investigators have interviewed witnesses in the neighborhood but say it is still not known what led to the attack.

Authorities say 39-year-old T.J. Page has been arrested in connection with the attack. Formal charges have not been filed and it was not immediately known whether Page is represented by an attorney.

A spokesman for Lawton police, Sgt. Tim Jenkins, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking more details about the investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.