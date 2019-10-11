FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - A man sentenced to death in the 1994 strangulation killing of a 17-year-old Flora Vista girl has been resentenced to life in prison in response to a New Mexico Supreme Court decision that set aside his death sentence.

The Farmington Daily Times reports that Timothy Allen was resentenced Thursday in the death of Sandra Phillips.

Allen also was convicted of kidnapping and criminal sexual penetration.

This summer, the state Supreme Court set aside Allen’s death sentence and explained that his punishment was disproportionate in comparison with similar murder cases.

Sandra’s mother, Darlene Phillips, says it was injustice that Allen’s death sentence was thrown out.

Allen had been among New Mexico’s last two inmates who were awaiting execution.

The state repealed the death penalty in 2009.

___

Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.