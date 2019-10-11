Actress Rose McGowan, who became one of the first women to publicly accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, fired off a series of tweets Friday attacking former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for her relationship with Mr. Weinstein and her handling of the multiple sexual misconduct accusations against her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

In Ronan Farrow’s forthcoming book, “Catch and Kill,” Mr. Farrow alleges that Mrs. Clinton’s former presidential campaign reached out to him in 2017 and expressed concerns about his reporting on Mr. Weinstein.

“In summer 2017, while Farrow was trying to lock down an interview with Clinton for his foreign policy book — while also still working on the Weinstein story — he received a call from Clinton’s publicist, Nick Merrill, who told him that the ‘big story’ Farrow was working on was a ‘concern for us,” writes The Hollywood Reporter, which obtained the book.

Ms. McGowan, whose allegations against Mr. Weinstein played a part in sparking the Me Too movement, responded to The Hollywood Reporter’s story by accusing Mrs. Clinton of “protecting” the disgraced executive.

“I knew that Hillary Clinton’s people, were protecting the Monster. I can’t believe I used to support her. I guess predators are her style,” she tweeted to her 890,000 followers.

“Hillary Clinton, did you have any concern for your husband’s victims? And what about HW victims? No? Didn’t think so,” she wrote.

“I am against abuse of power, whether it be Trump, Clinton, HW, @NBC … the list is long. I’m not raging, I just really, really dislike liars and those who protect them,” the actress concluded.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.