COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A former South Carolina school bus driver who admitted to impregnating 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement Thursday that Kevin Michael Wesley Jr. pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and criminal sexual conduct with a minor Monday. News outlets report the 33-year-old met the girl while driving middle schoolers in Berkeley County during the 2014-15 school year.

Court documents say Wesley encouraged the girl to sneak out of her parents’ house and visit him at his apartment. He had sex with the girl at least 10 times.

Wilson says the girl gave birth to a son in September 2016. Wesley later told Charleston police that he had been having sex with the girl.

