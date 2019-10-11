President Trump said Friday the U.S. and China have reached a “substantial phase one deal” to begin to resolve their 18-month trade war.

The parties are reportedly drafting a truce in which China will buy U.S. farm products in exchange for tariff relief.

The deal, first reported by Bloomberg, will take about three weeks to write and could be signed during mid-November meetings in Chile.

Thorny issues appear to remain, including China’s forced technology transfers and deep subsidies of industries.

Mr. Trump said the parties did reach some form of agreement on intellectual property, however.

Stocks rallied upon the news. The U.S. and China have been trading tit-for-tat tariffs on each other’s goods for months, rattling investors, importers and retailers.

Talks broke down earlier this year, but resumed in recent weeks.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer hosted a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday and Friday in Washington.

