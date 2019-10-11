The U.S. military is significantly increasing troop deployments to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said Friday, announcing that 3,000 American personnel — including two fighter squadrons and an air expeditionary wing — will be sent to the Persian Gulf nation, as well as advanced missile defense systems.

U.S. officials said the move is being made in response to last month’s attack on Saudi oil facilities that the Trump administration, Riyadh and European powers have all blamed on Iran.

An official speaking on condition of anonymity with The Washington Times said administration officials have recently been carefully considering “moving more and more troops into Saudi Arabia.”

Friday’s developments came despite President Trump’s often-stated desire to bring American troops home from “forever wars” in the Middle East.

A Pentagon statement said Defense Secretary Mark Esper had authorized the new deployments Friday, coming weeks after the administration already deployed 200 air and missile defense soldiers in response to the Sept. 14 attack on Saudi Arabia, as well as an Army Patriot missile defense battery.

Friday’s statement said an additional two Patriot batteries are now being deployed, as well as one Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, along with the two fighter squadrons and the air expeditionary wing.

“Secretary Esper informed Saudi Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Muhammad bin Salman this morning of the additional troop deployment to assure and enhance the defense of Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.

“Taken together with other deployments, this constitutes an additional 3,000 forces that have been extended or authorized within the last month,” it said.

At the same time, the statement said that “the United States does not seek conflict with the Iranian regime.”

“But we will retain a robust military capability in the region that is ready to respond to any crisis and will defend U.S. forces and interest in the region,” it said.

There was little immediate reaction to the announcement Friday, although Mr. Trump has faced sharp criticism throughout this week over his announcement last Sunday to pull a small contingent of U.S. special forces back from Syria’s border with Turkey.

Republican and Democrat lawmakers on Capitol Hill have warned the pullback essentially invited Turkey to invade northeastern Syria and target Kurdish forces there that the U.S. had supported in the ground war against Islamic State terrorists.

Mr. Trump has responded to the criticism by asserting that he is following through on his campaign promise to pull America back from quagmire deployments to the region.

“We were supposed to be in Syria for 30 days. We’ve now been there for 10 years,” Mr. Trump said at a campaign rally in Minneapolis on Thursday night.

“We were supposed to be in Afghanistan for a short period of time,” the president said. “We’re now going to be there for close to 19 years. It’s time to bring them home. It’s time to bring them home. We’ve done our job, we’ve defeated everyone that we’re supposed to defeat.

“Now we are, we are policing, we are now policing,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re not fighting, we’re policing.”

“We’re slowly getting out of the Middle East,” he said. “We’re doing it carefully.”

While Mr. Trump made no mention during his remarks of the impending Pentagon announcement of a new troop deployment to Saudi Arabia, he lamented that the U.S. has “spent $8 trillion in the Middle East.”

“We’ve lost thousands of brave soldiers, and tens of thousands of terribly wounded people, great people, their lives will never be the same,” he said. “These wars produced only chaos and bloodshed. And all of the blood and treasure we sacrificed, made the Middle East, really it’s less safe, it’s less stable, and it’s less secure.”

“I say it all the time,” the president added. “The single greatest mistake our country made in its history was going into the quicksand of the Middle East.”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this story.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.