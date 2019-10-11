U.S. forces inside Syria could still be at risk of harm as Turkey continues its military incursion into the war-torn country, Pentagon officials said Friday.

In a Thursday phone call with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper warned of “serious consequences” for Ankara if military action continues. Mr. Esper also said that despite President Trump’s decision to pull American special forces from the area, U.S. personnel could still be in harm’s way.

“Secretary Esper made it clear that the United States opposes Turkey’s uncoordinated actions as they place at risk the progress made by the Defeat-ISIS Coalition,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan R. Hoffman said in a statement detailing the call. “While the secretary reaffirmed we value our strategic bilateral relationship, this incursion risks serious consequences for Turkey. The secretary also reiterated his strong concern that, despite U.S. force protection measures, Turkey’s actions could harm U.S. personnel in Syria.”

Mr. Trump last Sunday announced that between 50 and 100 American special forces would exit a key buffer zone along the Turkey-Syria border. Days later, Turkey launched a military assault against U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are a key American ally in the fight against the Islamic State, but Turkey considers elements of the group to be terrorists.

The U.S. still has about 1,000 troops in Syria. While Mr. Trump’s troop movement was meant to eliminate the possibility that Americans could be caught in the crossfire, Pentagon officials fear they could still be at risk as the Turkish assault advances.

“As part of the call, Secretary Esper strongly encouraged Turkey to discontinue actions in northeastern Syria in order to increase the possibility that the United States, Turkey and our partners could find a common way to deescalate the situation before it becomes irreparable,” Mr. Hoffman said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.