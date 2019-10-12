Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid warned fellow Democrats in an interview out Saturday that it will not be an easy feat to beat President Trump at the polls in 2020.

“If someone goes into the race thinking that Donald Trump is going to be a pushover, they’re in for a big mistake,” the Nevada Democrat said in an interview with CNN.

“Anyone that thinks Trump’s going to be beaten easily should have another thing coming,” Mr. Reed added, according to the outlet.

Mr. Reid, 79, spent decades in the Senate before leaving in early 2017 weeks before Mr. Trump took office. He previously referred to Mr. Trump on the Senate floor as a “spoiled brat,” “a con artist” and a “human leech,” CNN noted.

“I don’t think he’s, intellectually, a powerhouse, but he is basically a very, very smart man,” Mr. Reid recently told CNN, the network reported. “No matter what the subject, any argument he involves himself in, it’s on his terms. You’re always arguing against him. He never, never, is willing to debate an issue on terms that aren’t his.

“He is not going to be a pushover,” Mr. Reid added, according to CNN. “He is a very untruthful man who a lot of people acknowledge and accept everything he says, and so don’t think that Donald Trump is a pushover. That’s the first thing people need to understand.”

More than a dozen candidates are currently seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Mr. Trump in 2020, including current front-runners former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, among others.

The results of a recent nationwide Fox News poll released this week found each of the three Democratic front-runners beating Mr. Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head contest.

Mr. Reid was interviewed by CNN host and Democratic strategist David Axelrod. The segment is set to air Saturday evening.

