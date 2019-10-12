Donald Trump Jr. was torched on Twitter by Sen. Kamala Harris of California after he slammed the Democratic presidential candidate Friday for supposedly being unfunny.

“Why is @KamalaHarris the only person that laughs at her jokes… always way to [sic] long and way too hard? The most disingenuous person in politics… after Hillary,” President Trump’s oldest son tweeted, referring to his father’s former White House opponent Hillary Clinton.

“You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you,” Ms. Harris replied on Twitter.

The White House hopeful’s retort was retweeted more than 57,000 times as of late the following morning.

The president’s son responded by calling the candidate’s presidential campaign a “joke” on account of her lackluster performance in the polls as of late, though both of his tweets taking aim at Ms. Harris were comparably less well-received. His two quips were retweeted a combined total of about 13,000 times during roughly the same span.

Nationwide polling released by Fox News this week ranked Ms. Harris fifth among fellow Democratic presidential candidates, placing her behind current front-runners including former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

Each of the candidates is among 12 participating in a Democratic presidential candidate primary debate taking place Tuesday.

