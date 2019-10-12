CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) - A 44-year-old northern Illinois man has been arrested on charges that he stole thousands of dollars from a youth baseball team in a league he once ran.

Joey S. Maurer of Crystal Lake has been charged with a felony count of theft between $10,000 and $100,000.

The investigation began after board members of the Lake in the Hills-based Crystal Lake Baseball youth league noticed suspicious activity in the league’s bank account and called police. Lake in the Hills Police say that Maurer, the league’s former president, allegedly stole about $25,000 by making unauthorized cash withdrawals and purchases between November 2014 and September 2016.

Maurdber has been released from custody after posting $5,000 bail. He doesn’t have a listed phone number and could not be reached for comment.

