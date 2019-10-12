DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a Mexican national who committed a hate crime last month when he repeatedly shot a transgender woman in Dallas was in the country illegally after being deported in 2010.

Twenty-nine-year-old Domingo Ramirez-Cayente posted bond following the Sept. 20 shooting and was not required to wear an ankle monitor. Federal immigration officials tell The Dallas Morning News that it’s unclear where he can be found.

Police say Ramirez-Cayente admitted to shooting the 35-year-old transgender woman, who had six gunshot wounds. He was charged with aggravated assault and released from the Dallas County jail.

It’s unclear if Dallas officials were aware of his immigration status when he was released on bond after the shooting.

Ramirez-Cayente was apprehended near the border in 2010 after entering the U.S. illegally. He was returned to Mexico about a week later.

