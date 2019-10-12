President Trump promised Saturday that the White House will review the case of former Green Beret Mathew Golsteyn, who is charged with murder in the 2010 shooting death of an Afghan man.

On Twitter, the president said U.S. Army Major Golsteyn “is a highly decorated Green Beret who is being tried for killing a Taliban bombmaker.”

“We train our boys to be killing machines, then prosecute them when they kill!” the president said.

Maj. Golsteyn pleaded not guilty in a military court in June to allegations that he wrongfully killed an unarmed Afghan man named Rasoul in Helmand province in February 2010. He has said the shooting was justified in wartime, and that the man was a Taliban bomb maker responsible for the deaths of two Marines.

Maj. Golsteyn’s civilian lawyer, Phillip Stackhouse, said he’s hoping the president will intervene.

“We are hopeful the president will exercise his executive power as commander-in-chief and take jurisdiction of this case and then dismiss the case with prejudice,” Mr. Stackhouse told The Washington Times in an email. “This is the only way to allow Matt to get his life back.”

He added, “We appreciate the intensifying scrutiny of the prosecution of Maj. Golsteyn. Matt was cleared in this incident years ago, yet this secretive, runaway prosecution by the Army violates his Constitutional rights and leaves the Golsteyn family in a state of constant uncertainty and fear.”

The soldier’s mother, Nancy Golsteyn, and Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter of California appeared on “Fox & Friends” Saturday morning to call attention to his case. Mr. Hunter said the prosecution is a result of military lawyers who are “holdovers” from the Obama administration.

“This is Barack Obama’s U.S. Army,” Mr. Hunter said. “This should not be happening. This is going to take President Trump doing something about this and just calling this off. It’s going to take the intervention of the new commander-in-chief.”

The Army contends that Maj. Golsteyn ambushed the man after he was questioned by U.S. authorities, executed him and burned his body in a pit at a forward operating base.

A trial date has been set for December, following a court hearing this week.

