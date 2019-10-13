FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Two men from San Juan County are accused of committing arson and insurance fraud while allegedly setting up another man to take the fall.

County sheriff’s officials say 54-year-old Patrick Roller and 46-year-old Louis Lawrence allegedly worked together to set a pickup truck on fire and collect insurance money.

Roller is accused of felony counts of false insurance application and solicitation to commit arson and a misdemeanor count of making a false police report.

A criminal complaint shows Lawrence is accused of a felony counts arson, conspiracy to commit arson and tampering with evidence plus a misdemeanor count of illegal dumping.

It’s unclear if either man has a lawyer yet.

The Farmington Daily Times reports Roller waived his right to a preliminary hearing while Lawrence’s preliminary hearing is scheduled Thursday.

