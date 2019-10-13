Sen. Bernard Sanders is drawing a distinction with Sen. Elizabeth Warren by quoting her statement that she considers herself a capitalist to her “bones” and saying that he does not.

“The reason I am not is because I will not tolerate for one second the kind of greed, corruption, and income and wealth inequality and so much suffering that is going on in this country today which is unnecessary,” the Vermont independent said in an interview that aired Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

Mr. Sanders also called Ms. Warren, a top rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, a longtime friend of his and a good senator.

The two candidates, who are vying for support from the far left, have generally declined to take direct shots at one another thus far in the Democratic presidential primary contest.

But Mr. Sanders said that “business as usual” and doing things the old-fashioned way isn’t good enough.

“Now, what we need is in fact — I don’t want to get people too nervous - we need a political revolution,” he said. “I am, I believe, the only candidate who’s going to say to the ruling class of this country, the corporate elite, enough … with your greed and with your corruption - we need real change in this country.”

