Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, is planning to step down from the board of a Chinese-backed firm and is pledging to avoid conflicts of interest if his father is elected president.

Hunter Biden is stepping down from the private equity firm BHR, Bloomberg first reported on Sunday.

“Under a Biden Administration, Hunter will readily comply with any and all guidelines or standards a President Biden may issue to address purported conflicts of interest, or the appearance of such conflicts, including any restrictions related to overseas business interests,” his attorney, George Mesires, said in a statement posted online.

“In any event, Hunter will agree not to serve on boards of, or work on behalf of, foreign owned companies,” Mr. Mesires said.

He said the younger Mr. Biden plans to resign from BHR’s board of directors on or by Oct. 31.

Hunter Biden’s overseas business ties in Ukraine and China have come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks.

Mr. Biden, the former vice president, had bragged last year about threatening to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees if Ukraine didn’t fire a prosecutor who had reportedly been eyeing a Ukrainian energy company where Hunter Biden was on the board at the time.

Mr. Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has denied wrongdoing.

The Trump campaign has gone after Mr. Biden on the issue in a new campaign ad that some networks are refusing to air, calling it misleading.

House Democrats recently announced they were formalizing their impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump in light of a whistleblower complaint alleging that the president tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up dirt on the Bidens.

Mr. Trump has denied the charge, calling a July 25 phone call with Mr. Zelensky “perfect” and saying he’s interested in rooting out corruption.

