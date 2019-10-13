Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, speaking to reporters after a union forum in suburban Des Moines, Iowa, said Sunday he did not discuss his son Hunter’s decision to resign from the board of a Chinese equity firm before the younger man’s attorney had posted the statement.

“No one has asserted my son did a single thing wrong,” Mr. Biden added, pounding his finger into the podium, “except a lying president.”

And Mr. Biden also promised to bar his family members from occupying any office within the White House and said they won’t “sit in meetings as if they are a Cabinet member.”

That was a jab at Mr. Trump, who tapped daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, as advisers.

But Mr. Biden did not say whether his pledge meant that his wife Jill Biden would not get the office traditionally assigned to first ladies, should he win.

He further vowed that no one in his family will have “any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or foreign country.”

