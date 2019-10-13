PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing large rocks at Portland police cars.

Portland police say an officer was inside of one of the cars. The suspect ran away after damaging two vehicles Saturday.

Police say an officer chased the man and arrested him on three counts of criminal mischief, one count of interfering with a police officer and one count of attempt to elude on foot.

The suspect is identified as 27-year-old Nathan Prime. According to online records, he was released from the Multnomah County Detention Center on Sunday. He couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.