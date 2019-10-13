The U.S. will soon begin a “deliberate withdrawal” of all its troops from northern Syria, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday.

The Pentagon chief told “Fox News Sunday” that President Trump has authorized the removal of American forces from northern Syria as the Turkish army advances in its assault against the American-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

“I’ve talked to President Trump and he is concerned. Last night he directed that we begin a deliberate withdrawal of U.S. forces from the northern part of Syria,” Mr. Esper said. “We want to make sure we do so in a very safe, deliberate manner.”

Mr. Trump last week pulled about 50 U.S. special forces from the Turkey-Syria border, essentially allowing the Turkish military assault to go forward.

The U.S. still has about 1,000 troops in Syria. Mr. Esper’s comments suggest that the troops will remain in the country but will get out of harm’s way as the fighting between Turkey and the SDF intensifies.

