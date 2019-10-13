HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting in Henderson has left one man dead and another injured.

Henderson police say officers and medical personnel responded to reports of shots around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

They found a 40-year-old man dead at the scene.

A 45-year-old man was found injured and was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Police haven’t released the names of the two victims and say they’re still searching for the shooter.

