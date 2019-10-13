PELHAM, N.H. (AP) - The Latest on the aftermath of a shooting at a New Hampshire church (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

A New Hampshire prosecutor says the man charged with wounding a clergyman and a bride during a wedding at a Pelham church is the stepson of a minister from the same church who was killed earlier this month.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said Sunday that 37-year-old Dale Holloway is the stepson of 60-year-old Luis Garcia who was shot to death Oct. 1 in Londonderry.

Agati also says that the groom who suffered minor injuries when he was hit in the head Saturday during the shooting at the New England Pentecostal, Mark Castiglione, is the father of Brandon Castiglione, who is charged with killing Garcia.

The church bishop, 75-year-old Stanley Choate, was shot with a handgun. The bride, 60-year-old Claire McMullen, was shot in the arm.

All are recovering.

Holloway is due in court Tuesday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

9:47 a.m.

Sunday services are canceled at the New Hampshire church where the clergyman and a bride were wounded in a shooting that occurred during a wedding.

Authorities say the presiding bishop of the New England Pentecostal church in Pelham, 75-year-old Stanley Choate, was shot in the chest with a handgun Saturday.

The bride, 60-year-old Claire McMullen, was shot in the arm. The groom, 60-year-old Mark Castiglione, was injured when he was struck in the head by an object.

All are recovering from their injuries.

Authorities say parishioners tackled the suspected shooter and held him until police arrived.

The suspect, 37-year-old Dale Holloway, is facing counts of causing bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon. He’s due in court Tuesday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

