NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her head and body.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call around 8 a.m. Sunday at East 187th Street in the Bronx.

They found the 40-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No identification has been released. The medical examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death.

