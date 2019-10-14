RINGWOOD, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was driving drunk when she rear-ended a police cruiser, injuring an officer.

The crash in Ringwood occurred around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a 55-year-old Oakland woman was driving at a high rate of speed when her vehicle struck the cruiser driven by a Ringwood officer. The cruiser was totaled.

The officer was treated at a hospital for neck and knee injuries, while the woman apparently was not injured. Their names have not been released.

The woman was charged with assault by auto and drunken driving.

