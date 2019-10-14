Lock him up! That appears to be an emerging rally cry among voters, according to a new survey from Firehouse Strategies that found a majority of likely Democratic voters in early primary states would like to see President Trump go to jail over the Ukraine scandal.
The poll found that 53% of Democratic voters in Iowa, 50% in New Hampshire and 54% in South Carolina say Mr. Trump should be imprisoned following a whistleblower complaint alleging the president abused his authority by pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter.
The poll also found that support for impeachment has spiked over the last three months, jumping from 60% to 79% in Iowa, 54% to 75% in New Hampshire and 62% to 72% in South Carolina.
The survey of 1,765 of likely Democratic presidential primary voters was conducted Oct. 8-10. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points in Iowa, and 3.7 percentage points in New Hampshire and South Carolina.
