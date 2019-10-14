President Trump signaled Monday that “big sanctions” will hit Turkey in response to the NATO ally’s decision to bombard U.S.-allied Kurds in northern Syria.

Mr. Trump is taking heat from Republican allies over his decision to withdraw troops from the region, though his defense officials say Ankara was intent on routing longterm Kurdish rivals they view as terrorists.

The president decided it was best to move American troops out of the way, saying they no longer have a stake in the fight. He wants to impose economic punishment instead of launching bombs.

“Big sanctions on Turkey coming! Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey? Never ending wars will end!” Mr. Trump tweeted in response to critics who say he betrayed the Kurds, a core ally in routing the Islamic State.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin prepared orders that authorize sanctions on any portion of the Turkish government or affiliates of the government.

Speaking on CNBC, Mr. Mnuchin said he received updates on Syria from the Situation Room over the weekend and will receive another briefing Monday.

“This is obviously an evolving situation. It is complicated, we are monitoring it daily,” he said.

Mr. Mnuchin said the sanctions will be ready to go, if and when Mr. Trump gives the go-ahead.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.