The White House said Monday that President Trump “strongly condemns” a parody video depicting him shooting and stabbing his opponents and members of the media in a church.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Mr. Trump had not yet viewed the video, shown at a meeting of his supporters at one of his golf resorts in Florida.

“He will see it shortly, but based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video,” she tweeted.

The video, which had been circulating on YouTube for about a year, depicts critics and media members as parishioners fleeing Mr. Trump’s massacre. His “victims” include the late Sen. John McCain, TV personality Rosie O’Donnell and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination.

It was shown last week at an American Priority conference at Mr. Trump’s Doral Miami resort. Event organizer Alex Phillips said the video was part of a “meme exhibit” and was not endorsed by the conference “in any official capacity.”

