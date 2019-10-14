President Trump predicted Monday that the “greasy” press is going to treat Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s son, with kid gloves.

“Wow! Hunter Biden is being forced to leave a Chinese Company,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. “Now watch the Fake News wrap their greasy and very protective arms around him. Only softball questions of him please!”

Hunter Biden sat down with ABC News over the weekend for an interview that is set to air Tuesday.

Mr. Trump has accused the former vice president and Democratic presidential front-runner of calling for the resignation of a Ukrainian prosecutor to protect his son Hunter, who had a lucrative job with a gas company that had been the target of a corruption investigation.

The elder Biden said the president is peddling lies in an attempt to shift the focus away from a whistleblower complaint alleging that Mr. Trump pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the former vice president and his son by withholding military assistance.

Hunter Biden’s lucrative overseas business ventures in Ukraine and China have come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks.

He announced over the weekend that he is stepping down from the board of a Chinese-backed firm in the coming weeks.

