Fiona Hill, a former Russia adviser for the White House, arrived Monday on Capitol Hill for a closed-door meeting with lawmakers as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

The former aide, still a State Department official, appeared for her meeting after being subpoenaed by House Democrats, her lawyer confirmed Monday morning.

Ms. Hill resigned as President Trump’s top Russia expert earlier this year, not long before the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Republicans slammed House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff for issuing the subpoena, accusing him of orchestrating a “stampede towards impeachment” that relies on “cherry-picked” information.

They reiterated their calls for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold a full vote to authorize the investigation and grant equal subpoena power to both parties, as was done in previous impeachment investigations.

“The tragedy here and the crime here is the American people don’t get to see what’s going on,” said Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee.

Last week, the White House sent a letter to Mrs. Pelosi warning her that it wouldn’t cooperate with the impeachment probe until she held a full House vote to authorize and establish equal powers for both parties.

The impeachment inquiry is centered on allegations that Mr. Trump, with the help of his personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, attempted to pressure Ukraine into investigating political rival and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter.

Ms. Hill is the first in a series of other State Department officials set to appear before lawmakers this week, including Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who was blocked by the administration from testifying last week but has since decided to honor the House committees’ subpoena.

Despite the administration’s refusal to comply, lawmakers also secured testimony from former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch last week.

