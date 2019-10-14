ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man is hospitalized after being shot in front of four children in what police are calling an apparent road rage incident near St. Louis.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in south St. Louis County. A condition report on the injured man, described as in his 30s, was not immediately available. The children, ages 11, 9, 5 and 3, were in the vehicle with the victim. They were unhurt.

St. Louis County police did not describe the road rage incident that prompted the shooting.

Police spokesman Benjamin Granda says that as officers were responding to the shooting call, other officers stopped a Mitsubishi GTS nearby for passing traffic on the shoulder. Granda says the two men the Mitsubishi were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

