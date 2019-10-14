Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz was not allowed to join lawmakers’ closed-door deposition of former White House Russia aide Fiona Hill on Monday.

The Florida Republican is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, but not of House Intelligence, Oversight or Foreign Affairs committees spearheading the Ukraine probe.

Speaking to reporters after being ejected, Mr. Gaetz argued that since his committee oversees impeachment, he should have been allowed to be a part of depositions related to the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Though Democrats are taking an “umbrella approach” to their impeachment inquiry and pulling in work from six other committees, the Ukraine investigation is at the center of the impeachment push.

Earlier Monday morning, Republicans slammed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for not releasing more information about closed-door hearings held last week to other Congress members and the American public, as well as for relying on “cherry-picked” information to fuel the impeachment push.

