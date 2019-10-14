Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s answer to a question at last week’s LGBTQ Town Hall meeting went viral, when she suggested that opposition to gay marriage was the result of incel frustration.

But the questioner appears to be a maxed-out donor to Ms. Warren’s campaign — a fact CNN did not disclose.

According to a report Monday in the Washington Free Beacon, questioner Morgan Cox was identified as “Chair, Human Rights Campaign Board of Directors” on the CNN chyron.

“It could have just as easily identified Cox as ‘Donor, Elizabeth Warren,’” the Free Beacon wrote.

Based on the full name on the questioner’s Twitter feed (Morgan W. Cox III) and his identification of himself in the town-hall meeting as working for “a real estate investment firm in Dallas,” the Free Beacon found a person of that name and occupation and living in the Dallas area in Federal Election Commission filings.

“A ‘Morgan Cox III’ from Plano, Tex., who listed his occupation as ‘investor’ donated the legal maximum of $2,700 to Warren’s Senate primary campaign in 2017, followed by two donations totaling $2,700 to her general election campaign the following year. Cox also donated $2,700 to the Elizabeth Warren Action Fund PAC,” the Free Beacon wrote.

FEC records show several other donations to liberal candidates by that person, but none to any other 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls.

The Free Beacon said CNN did not respond to a request for comment.

Ms. Warren’s answer to Mr. Cox’s question provided one of the highlights of the town-hall forum of 2020 Democrats, which CNN co-sponsored with the Human Rights Campaign.

Mr. Cox asked how she’d respond to someone who told her that he was “old-fashioned and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.’”

“Then just marry one woman. I’m cool with that,” Ms. Warren implied, then added to huge laughter, “Assuming you can find one.”

