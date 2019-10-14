House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she and a leading Senate Republican want Congress to produce bipartisan legislation to “overturn” President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

The California Democrat says the measure must be stronger than sanctions on Turkey Trump announced Monday. Turkey invaded northern Syria after Trump started pulling U.S. troops from the area.

Pelosi says she spoke Monday to South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham.

He’s been drafting a bipartisan measure to bar weapons sales to Turkey and impose sanctions on the U.S. assets of Turkish leaders.

The top Democrat and Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee have said they will introduce similar legislation.

Trump said Monday he was stopping trade talks with Turkey and boosting its steel tariffs, and would order sanctions on Turkish officials.

