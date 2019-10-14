LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police have found the body of a missing woman encased in concrete in the desert north of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement Monday that the woman was reported missing in May. AN anonymous tip led police to investigate 45-year-old Christopher Prestipino in the disappearance.

Police say they have determined that the woman was held against her will and killed in Prestipino’s home. Officer Larry Hadfield said the woman’s body was found last week encased in a homemade concrete and wooden structure in the desert.

Prestipino was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder and kidnapping. Police also arrested 31-year-old Lisa Mort on suspicion of assisting Prestipino.

Neither Prestipino or Mort had a listed attorney to comment on their behalf.

Police say the coroner will release the missing woman’s name and cause of death.

