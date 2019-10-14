Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has caved on her head-scratching threat to boycott the “so-called” Democratic debate Tuesday in Ohio.

Ms. Gabbard cried foul last week, accusing the Democratic National Convention and the corporate media of being in cahoots trying to “usurp” the will of the voters and rig the Democratic primary race in favor of one of their preferred picks.

“I just want to let you know that I will be attending the debate,” the Hawaii Democrat said in an email blast, ending it with “Aloha.”

Ms. Gabbard, a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard, qualified for the fourth debate after missing out on the third showdown between the candidates.

The 38-year-old has warned about military adventurism and argued that the nation would be better off investing the money that goes to foreign wars into programs aimed at helping out voters at home.

The congresswoman has struggled to gain ground in the polls and could struggle to qualify for the next debate in November.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.